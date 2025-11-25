Russia to prevent formation of closed ethnic enclaves in regions — Security Council

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia intends to help prevent the formation of closed ethnic enclaves in the regions, Alexander Grebenkin, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.

Commenting on the new Concept of Russia's state migration policy for 2026-2030, Grebenkin said that the migration of foreign citizens to Russia "is no longer considered as an auxiliary tool for solving demographic problems, but is only an additional tool for implementing measures in the economic sphere. The implementation of these innovations will contribute, among other things, to preventing the formation of closed societies in Russian regions. ethnic (multiethnic) enclaves."

He explained that, according to the new concept, foreigners arriving in Russia cannot expect to permanently reside in the country with the exception of some categories. "At the end of their legal stay in our country, they are obliged to leave its territory. In addition, restrictions are provided for the presence of unemployed and non-trained family members of foreign citizens," he said.

In terms of labor migration, according to Grebenkin, the main focus is on "transparency of the processes of attracting foreign workers, monitoring these processes and managing them. As well as encouraging employers to use organized forms of recruitment of foreign labor, increasing responsibility for compliance with Russian legislation by migrant workers. Here significant attention is paid in the concept to improving the mechanisms of targeted organized recruitment of foreign workers, as well as the creation of appropriate infrastructure in their countries of residence. Such work is already actively underway with the governments of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Under the new concept, the emerging migration environment should contribute to solving the tasks primarily of ensuring national security of the state. The priority of ensuring the country's security is also included among the basic principles of migration policy.".