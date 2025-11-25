MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Unfriendly states and international radical organizations seek to exacerbate tensions between Russia and migrant-source countries in order to undermine national security, Alexander Grebenkin, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, stated in an interview with the government-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He highlighted that the migration landscape has significantly evolved over the past six years, presenting Russia with new challenges and threats. These adversaries aim to exploit migration to destabilize the country's internal stability and disrupt international relations with nations from which migrants originate.

Grebenkin underscored that such malicious activities are primarily directed at undermining Russia’s domestic political stability and fueling tensions in its relations with migrant-source countries.