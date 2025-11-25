IN BRIEF: Lavrov speaks on Europe’s failure in Ukraine, Trump’s peace plan

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. European countries have "failed in all aspects" regarding attempts to resolve the Ukraine crisis since 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

He pointed out that Russia had received US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan through unofficial channels and had not seen any other versions of the document.

TASS has compiled the main points from the diplomat’s remarks.

On Trump’s peace plan

Russia maintains its evaluations of Trump’s plan for Ukraine because it is based "on the understandings reached at the Russia-US meeting in Anchorage." However, the situation will change if "the letter and spirit of Anchorage are erased" from the document regarding the main agreements it includes.

Moscow has received Trump’s 28-point plan, though "through unofficial channels."

The US has not yet provided Russia with the version of the plan "that the media are speculating about."

Russia expects the US to reach consensus with Europe and Ukraine on the plan and is ready "to discuss its language."

Moscow appreciates Washington's position based on initiatives to settle the Ukrainian conflict and doesn’t expect it "to hurry" with the negotiation process on Ukraine: "We expect that once the United States considers that its consultations with the Kiev regime and the Europeans are over, it will inform us."

On Europe’s attempts to undermine Ukraine peace process

Europe had a chance to take part in efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict but it "failed in all aspects" regarding what it has been doing in Ukraine since 2014.

Every time progress was achieved on the Ukraine issue, the West disrupted it, and now, it seeks to distort Trump’s plan and undermine settlement efforts.

Europe encourages the Kiev regime’s Nazi and racist practices, exposing its own nature.

European politicians seek to take advantage of the Ukraine issue to distract their own people "from their completely failed policy on economic and social development."

Europeans are starting to think about what happens next because the Ukraine issue "is not here to stay."

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Ukraine are those of a man detached from reality; it’s ‘just dreams.’

On information leaks

Russian diplomats are accustomed to working professionally, without "leaking" information before agreements are formally finalized: "But those involved in diplomacy and politics in Europe do the opposite."

Russia prefers to conduct diplomatic efforts regarding the Ukraine settlement rather than "waste its breath."

European politicians are leaking information to undermine the agreements reached in Alaska.

Kiev has not responded to Russia’s proposals to establish three working groups: "We haven’t received a response from them yet."

On Russia-Belarus relations

Russia and Belarus will continue to actively offer each other "allied support" on the international stage.

Belarus has played a "crucial role" in efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict.

Russia fully considers Belarus’ interests when evaluating practical ideas aimed at resolving the Ukraine issue.