Russia meets all criteria for joining OPCW Executive Council — permanent envoy

THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. Russia fully meets all the criteria for election to the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, said.

"Russia fully meets all the criteria [for election to the Executive Council]," he stated ahead of the vote on candidates. Tarabrin noted that Russia covers 88% of Eastern Europe’s territory and is the only member of the regional group that is neither in the EU nor NATO and does not associate itself with these organizations. He added that Russia accounts for 37% of all OPCW-inspected chemical industry facilities in Eastern Europe.

Voting for seats on the OPCW Executive Council for the next two years will take place on November 25, the second day of the 30th Annual Conference of States Parties. According to the rules, candidates are divided into regional groups, with only three countries from each group eligible for nomination. However, five countries have been put forward in the Eastern European group: Russia, Armenia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine. In such cases, the three countries receiving the most votes will be elected, as determined by the conference chair.

Russia lost its seat on the OPCW Executive Council in 2023, receiving 65 votes - one short of the required minimum of 66. Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine were elected from the Eastern European group for the term from May 2024 to May 2026. In 2024, Russia again failed to secure a seat, receiving 56 votes.

The OPCW Executive Council is the organization’s governing body, consisting of 41 member states elected by the Conference of States Parties for two-year terms. The Council oversees the work of the Technical Secretariat and is responsible for promoting effective implementation of, and compliance with, the Chemical Weapons Convention.