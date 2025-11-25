G7 is dying out, demonstrating hypocrisy, inability to negotiate — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) is "dying out," its members are demonstrating hypocrisy, duplicity, inability to negotiate, and dishonesty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of the French-Russian Dialogue Association, recorded on November 21.

"French President Emmanuel Macron has already said somewhere that he will go and participate in BRICS. But no one invited him. I don't think there is a consensus in BRICS, or that even a majority of the group's members would be happy to see France with the positions it occupies in the global economy, politics, and finance," Lavrov said. "No, I think that country's place is in NATO and the European Union, which are now little different from each other. And, of course, in the G7, which is dying out."

"Look at how Western countries handle the norms and rules of the free market, the norms of globalization, which they have offered to everyone as the optimal manifestation of economic interdependence," Lavrov. "When they need to punish someone, be it Russia, Iran, or Venezuela, they display hypocrisy, duplicity, inability to negotiate, and dishonesty. Unfortunately, all of this is now clearly evident in the actions of our Western colleagues."

He recalled the recent G7 summit in Canada, which currently holds the rotating G7 presidency. "They adopted a certain text there. Its essence is that the group firmly defends the principles of the free market, fair competition, ensuring that no one abuses their position in the global economy and adheres to these free market principles," Lavrov noted.

"The reason for their pompous and, generally speaking, correct statement was the situation with Chinese rare earth metals, which China began to 'withhold' from the market in response to unilateral sanctions from the US and the EU," Lavrov explained. "Before long there followed this call for ‘being honest,' sticking to 'free market principles,' and so on." "This is self-exposure," Lavrov described the situation.