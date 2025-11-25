Russia, Belarus to continue providing mutual allied support — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk will continue to actively extend mutual support as allies on the international stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a press conference held after a joint meeting of the foreign policy boards of Russia and Belarus.

"We have unequivocally reaffirmed our resolve, both at the presidential level and within our ministries, to continue actively providing mutual allied support in accordance with our common interests on the international stage," he emphasized.

Lavrov also noted that during the talks, both sides recognized that coordination on foreign policy was as strong as it's ever been, welcomed the implementation of decisions from the previous board meeting, and commended the heads of state for their efforts on the mutual foreign policy track.

"The current program remains in force from 2024 through 2026, and therefore at the start of the coming year we will commence the development of [the program] for the subsequent three-year period," the foreign minister added.