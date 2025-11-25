Europe's hate for Russia keeps it from being serious voice on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. No one is listening to Europe’s position on resolving the Ukraine conflict because its elites remain guided by the desire to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of the French-Russian Dialogue Association, recorded on November 21.

He pointed out that Europe "depends on the US in terms of security and foreign policy prospects."

"In this case, it’s about Europe’s Ukraine policy," Lavrov specified. "No one is listening to it because Europe and the European elites have staked themselves on their belief that they will be able to use the Nazi regime in Kiev to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on Russia. They rejected the very possibility of talks," he added.

However, the Russian top diplomat pointed to the inconsistency in US actions regarding Europe and "everything that is happening around the world." According to him, US President Donald Trump, who came to power on the back of his Make America Great Again slogan, criticized former US leader Joe Biden for "ideology-driven interference in all global processes, as well as for attempts to impose neo-liberal approaches and ideas on others and nurture neo-liberal elites."

"He [Trump] said that under him, the US would not do such things but would focus on what was in line with and benefited its national interests. And in fact, his methods are different," Lavrov observed. "No ideology. The United States Agency for International Development was scrapped, along with other instruments of ideological pressure targeting everyone and everything across all continents, which were indeed promoters of liberal ideology," he said.

Behind-the-scenes games

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that the US administration’s approaches could be described in various ways but "the goal of imposing its will on others is certainly still there, and perhaps, it has become even more clear now that there is no ideology to hide behind." "The point is that America seeks to be first in everything and expects others to do its bidding," he went on to say, adding: "This approach applies not only to Europe but to all others as well."

Lavrov remarked that as for the Ukraine issue, the US was not the only one "who likes to manipulate Europe," because Britain did the same. He recalled that in April 2022, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "simply prohibited Vladimir Zelensly from signing the document that had been initialed and was actually based on the settlement principles proposed by Ukrainians."

"This is what Britain’s role is. It also ‘made its presence known.’ They like to manipulate Europe the way the US does," Lavrov concluded.