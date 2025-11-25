EU, NATO’s aggressive policy seen as threat to Russia’s security — diplomat

THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. The European Union and NATO’s aggressive policy poses a serious threat to Russia’s security, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Russia is one of the five members of the OPCW Eastern Europe Group that are not part of or associated to the European Union and NATO. The aggressive policy pursued by these two associations poses a serious threat to Russia’s security," he said at the 30th annual conference of the OPCW member countries.

According to Tarabrin, Russia’s campaign ahead of the voting on candidates to the OPCW Executive Council is based on the need to stay in strict compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The 30th conference of OPCW member nations is taking place in The Hague from November 24 through 28.