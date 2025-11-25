Zelensky, his entourage make contradictory statements on US peace plan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky along with his entourage make inconsistent statements regarding the US plan for the Ukrainian conflict resolution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There are too many incomprehensible things taking place. On the one hand, Vladimir Zelensky declares in Istanbul that he is ready to discuss this plan and coordinate some of the acceptable provisions. On the other hand, his representatives (including the Ukrainian deputy permanent representative to the United Nations) later claim that this is out of the question," Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of the Franco-Russian Dialogue association. The interview was recorded on November 21.

"It is difficult for me to comment on such speculations. We remain in a position where, of course, a diplomatic settlement is preferable," he stressed. "The summit meeting in Alaska was preceded by the visit of US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow with direct instructions from US President Donald Trump."

Lavrov pointed out that Witkoff had brought "specific settlement parameters" to the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which reflected Russia’s fundamental approaches, "that focus on the elimination of the root causes of this conflict."

US-Ukraine talks in Geneva

On November 23, delegations from the US and Ukraine agreed on most of Washington's proposed 28-point peace plan at a meeting in Geneva, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported. According to it, the provisions regarding the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, prisoner exchanges, and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been agreed upon. RBC-Ukraine did not provide the updated wording of these provisions.

Several provisions were left for discussion at the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory and enshrining its refusal to join NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution. The date of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky to finalize the remaining provisions of the plan has not yet been determined, though it is provisionally scheduled for this or next week.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "President Trump's peace plan to settle the situation in Ukraine was discussed before the meeting in Alaska." However, after the meeting in Anchorage, there was a pause, which was linked to Kiev's rejection of the proposals. This is probably why a revised 28-point plan was created. According to Putin, Russia "has this text <...>, and it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement."