MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the deal between Ukraine and France for the purchase of 100 Rafale fighter jets cannot be evaluated based on common sense.

"I cannot comment on the situation from the perspective of common sense," he pointed out in an interview with the French-Russian Dialogue Association recorded for YouTube on November 21.

The top diplomat pointed out that the deal enshrined 100 jets. "I think he (Zelensky - TASS) just likes the number 100," he remarked ironically. The foreign minister listed other examples: "Zelensky signed a 100-year agreement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer," "it was recently discovered that another 100 million euros was spent on bribing corrupt officials."

On November 17, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky signed an agreement to provide Kiev with 100 French Rafale fighter jets for the Ukrainian army at the Velizy-Villacoublay airbase.