Russia complies with all criteria for OPCW Executive Council membership — diplomat

THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. Russia meets all the criteria to be elected to the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Russia’s membership fully complies with all the criteria [for being elected to the Executive Council]," he said ahead of the vote on candidate countries for seats in the body.

Tarabrin noted that Russia accounts for 88% of Eastern Europe’s territory and is the only member of the OPCW Eastern Europe Group that is neither an EU or NATO member. Moreover, 37% of all chemical industry facilities subject to OPCW inspection in Eastern Europe are located in Russia, he added.