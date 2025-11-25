Global trade descending into 'chaos' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pointed to signs of "approaching chaos" in international trade and investment.

"We are all now observing something close to chaos emerging in international trade and investment," the foreign minister said in an interview with the YouTube channel of the French-Russian Dialogue Association, recorded on November 21.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that "the global economy is currently not at all globalized, because all the principles and rules of globalization that the Americans, together with their allies, have been introducing for decades in global institutions (the IMF, the World Bank, the WTO) have not been implemented by any of them."

"The fundamental principles on which they are based have long been violated, because the composition of the governing bodies and the distribution of votes no longer in any way reflect the real situation in the global economy and the balance of power," Lavrov stated.

He also noted that "the principles of fair competition, market methods for determining the best, and the inviolability of property — all of this has faded into oblivion."

US actions

The Russian top diplomat also cited other causes of problems in the global economy.

"I remember how many years ago, when the dollar was no longer pegged to the gold standard (this was under US President Richard Nixon), the Americans said, 'Don't worry, the dollar is the most reliable currency, not the property of the US. It is the benefit of all humanity. The dollar belongs to humanity, serves the interests of all, and it always will be so,'" he recalled.

"So, here we are. That 'always' is gone. A different era has come," Lavrov remarked.

In his view, "it is in the interests of the United States to receive as much investment in its economy as possible."

"It's not at all necessary that the US's actions are aimed solely at assuming control over Europe. Their goal is to extract benefits, wherever possible, and hit a 'jackpot' for it," the minister believes.

As an example, Lavrov cited meetings between US leaders and their counterparts from other countries: "Every visit involves announcements of investments in the billions or trillions of dollars." All of this is being presented as a way to attract money into the American economy."

"Every country must think about how to make its economy independent, prosperous, and productive, how to return (in the case of the United States) production capacity that was 'scattered' around the world, to countries where labor was several times cheaper than in the United States, and therefore goods produced by American monopolies and corporations, but using cheap labor abroad, were competitive," the Russian minister explained.

"We'll see what the situation will look like when and if US President Donald Trump and his team's plan to return production capacity to American territory is implemented, what the costs and expenses will be, and how these costs and expenses will affect the final price," he said.