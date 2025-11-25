Lavrov meets French business representatives from time to time at their request

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Meetings with representatives of the French business in Russia are held from time to time at their request, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The French business continues working here [in Russia] in large numbers. I hope I will not let them out if I say that I periodically meet them at their request," the top Russian diplomat said.

The representatives of the French business are interested in the first instance in conditions, in which they work here, Lavrov said. "They have talks on this topic with the Ministry of Economic Development and with the Ministry of Finance of Russia," the minister noted. "When members of the French business association meet me, they take interest in international politics," he added.