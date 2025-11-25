Lavrov says Europe always had bad intentions towards Russia

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Europe only pretended to be Russia’s friend before the Ukraine conflict broke out but in fact, it always wished the country ill, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The only thing that is true is that all of their smiles and embraces toward Russians before the Ukraine crisis were just part of the game. They pretended to be benevolent but in fact, they always wished harm and misfortune upon Russia," he pointed out in an interview with the YouTube channel of the French-Russian Dialogue Association, recorded on November 21.

In his view, the fact that European leaders are now predicting the collapse of Russia’s economy and expect the Russian people to stage riots and overthrow the authorities "aligns with Europe’s reputation over the past 500 years, when all global troubles were created by this small group of countries." "Two world wars started in Europe because of the ambitions of various European leaders," the top Russian diplomat noted.

"Unfortunately, this ‘historical code’ is not going anywhere. Belligerence with a Russophobic flavor is still the norm in Europe," Lavrov added.