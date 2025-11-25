MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Following the liberation of Ivanopolye in the DPR, Russian UAV operators have gained the capability to easily target and destroy military facilities in Konstantinovka, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The success of the Battlegroup South’s assault teams enabled them to advance toward the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka, further complicating the enemy’s position within the city. Attack UAV operators are now able to readily identify and eliminate enemy military targets in Konstantinovka," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that during active offensive operations, assault aircraft from the 1194th Regiment of the 4th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade liberated Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People's Republic and reached the southern perimeter of Konstantinovka.

"The strategic importance of this village cannot be overstated. Its location makes it a vital point for exploiting our advances - a place to conceal, reposition weapons, and prepare for further combat operations in Kostantinovka. We are adopting a more covert approach; this is our chosen strategy, and it is proving successful," said the commander of the 1st Battalion of the 1194th Regiment (call sign Jeff), in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry also reported that Ukrainian military equipment and weapons, including those supplied by NATO countries, were captured at former Ukrainian positions in Ivanopolye. Among the seized items were small arms, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, ammunition, and surveillance equipment.