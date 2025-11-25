Macron living in fantasyland with statements on Ukraine settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Ukraine are those of a man detached from reality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Macron made an extremely aggressive statement today, saying that Russia and its demands were the only problem where Ukraine is concerned, that Russia is in a state of strategic confrontation with Europe and that they should make it clear they will never surrender to a force threatening them. He said that he plans to send troops to Kiev and Odessa once the issue is resolved," Lavrov said at a press conference following a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Macron’s remarks are "just dreams that have nothing to do with peacemaking efforts."

The Russian foreign minister named Belarus and Turkey as constructive mediators in resolving the Ukraine conflict. "We can see that some countries are capable of playing a constructive role as mediators. These include Belarus and Turkey, and President Putin discussed that with [Turkish] President Erdogan the other day, who is also very much interested in assisting efforts to create a platform [for negotiations]," Lavrov noted.