MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian units are confidently advancing in the Aleksandro-Kalinovo area, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced, following the liberation of Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"In coordination with assault groups, our units are making steady progress in the Aleksandro-Kalinovo sector," the minister stated in a congratulatory message addressed to the servicemen of the 4th Separate Guards Mechanized Infantry Brigade, as well as the 78th and 1194th mechanized infantry regiments. Belousov emphasized that "through their relentless efforts in the fight for Donbass’s freedom and independence - breaking through formidable enemy defenses and executing offensive maneuvers with skill - these units have repeatedly proven they rightly bear the esteemed title of 'Guards’."

Turning to the 1194th Mechanized Infantry Regiment, Belousov highlighted the regiment's soldiers’ resilience amid the most challenging combat zones. "During this special military operation, your soldiers have carried out vital missions with bravery and courage, decisively repelling enemy attacks and rolling the enemy back," he noted.

In a message to the 78th Mechanized Infantry Regiment, Belousov paid homage to their sacrifices: "Following military tradition, you defend our Motherland without hesitation, risking your lives. The valor and sacrifice of your comrades will be remembered for centuries. You honor the legacy of those who laid down their lives in defense of our country."

The defense minister expressed gratitude to the command and personnel for their successful execution of combat missions and unwavering dedication to duty. He conveyed confidence that the resilience, tenacity, and professionalism of these servicemen will continue to uphold border security and safeguard the nation’s strategic interests.