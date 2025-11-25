MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Washington's position, which is actively aimed at contributing to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the mediation of Belarus, the mediation of Turkey, and the position of Hungary, which is eager to host the summit between Russia and the United States that was proposed by President [Donald] Trump," Lavrov said at a press conference after the joint meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus.

"And, of course, we appreciate the position of the United States itself, which is the only country in the West taking the initiative to find ways to settle the conflict unlike London, Brussels, Paris, and Berlin. I reiterate that we appreciate it," the Russian minister stated.

Lavrov pointed out that the Minsk process was a negotiation between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of France and Germany, but today there can be no question of any mediation on behalf of these countries.

The Minsk agreements between the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, on the one hand, and Kiev, on the other, were intended to reintegrate the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which had seceded from Ukraine after the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, into Ukraine. Russia, France, and Germany were the guarantors of the Minsk agreements.

Ukraine, as a party to the agreements that subsequently adopted measures for implementing them, has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to honor them. Already after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, former French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who signed the agreements as guarantors, said that they had supported the agreements only in order to give Kiev time to prepare for a full-scale armed conflict.