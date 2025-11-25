Russia only has Trump’s 28-point plan, seen no other versions — top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow only has US President Donald Trump’s 28-point plan on the Ukrainian settlement and hasn’t seen any other versions of the document, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I emphasize that Trump’s 28-point plan, which we have, enshrines the key understandings reached during the Alaska summit. We haven’t seen any other versions [of the document]," the top diplomat pointed out at a press conference.

Last week, Washington presented a 28-point peace plan on the Ukrainain settlement. According to leaked details of the document, the US and other countries will recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw. The line of contact between the parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine will be prohibited, and Russian will become the official language. Western sanctions on Russia will be gradually lifted.

On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point peace plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" since the conflict began. However, the US document caused outrage among Kiev’s European allies, who are trying to significantly alter it. Later, Politico reported, citing sources, that at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on November 25, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will present the Russian side with a settlement plan of 19 points, not 28.