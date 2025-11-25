Russia works professionally, without leaks before official agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian diplomacy is committed to working professionally, without leaking information before official agreements, while European politicians do the precisely the opposite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told a news conference.

"Our diplomacy is in the habit of working professionally. Professional diplomacy, as I mentioned earlier, means not leaking or allowing information to leak before a final agreement is reached. Those who represent diplomacy and politics in Europe are doing the opposite," he noted, responding to a question about the alleged talks with the US in Abu Dhabi.

Lavrov pointed out that the purpose of such leaks, constant speculation, and rumor-mongering by Europe is to undermine US President Donald Trump's initiative, "which replicates the understandings reached in Anchorage." "They're not particularly hiding this. We're not doing that. We want to act the way that is customary among foreign policy officials: to negotiate confidentially before announcing what you've agreed to. Any other approach would expose useful initiatives to the risk of attack from those who would like to undermine them. They're doing this in the media," Lavrov emphasized.