Russia expects US Trump plan version agreed with Europe, Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to present the version of US President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian settlement plan that has reportedly been coordinated with European partners and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference.

"Those who are trying to understand the submitted documents should keep in mind that, firstly, they were leaked deliberately to stir up this media frenzy. And those who are driving this frenzy are, of course, not particularly hiding it: they want to undermine Donald Trump's efforts, they want to twist this plan in their own way," Lavrov said.

"We have channels of communication with our American colleagues; they are being used, and we are awaiting from them the version they consider to be an interim one in terms of completing the phase of coordinating this text with the Europeans and the Ukrainians. Then we will see, because if the spirit and letter of Anchorage are erased from the key understandings we have recorded, then, of course, this will be a completely different situation," he added.

Lavrov emphasized that so far "no one has officially shared anything" with Russia.