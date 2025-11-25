Moscow takes Minsk’s interests into account in Ukraine peace plans — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia fully takes Belarusian interests into account in considering practical ideas toward resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following a joint board meeting of Russia and Belarus’ foreign ministries.

"We fully take the interests of our ally into account in embracing practical matters and considering various ideas [on Ukraine] in practice," Russia’s top diplomat assured reporters.

Lavrov also noted that the Ukrainian settlement will have practical, not any moral or political, implications for Minsk, because Belarus is a neighbor of both Russia and Ukraine. "And how secure Belarus feels depends on how well security issues are hammered out," he explained.