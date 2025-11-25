Kiev still mum on Russia’s proposal to create three working groups — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Ukraine still hasn’t responded to Russia’s proposal to establish three working groups to negotiate political, humanitarian and military issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The other day, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin spoke with [his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, who is also interested in helping set up a platform. We did not reject the Istanbul platform. The Ukrainians did," the top diplomat pointed out at a press conference. "We still haven't received a response from them regarding the proposal to create three working groups. They complained that only the humanitarian aspect of the situation was being discussed in Istanbul and that no one was addressing the issues that play a direct and key role in the settlement," Lavrov noted.

"We offered to set up three working groups: political, humanitarian, and military. There has been no response. This was in July," the foreign minister pointed out. "They complained that the level of the delegations was too low. We then proposed elevating the level of the Istanbul delegations. Still no response," Lavrov concluded.