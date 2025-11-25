Ukrainian forces strike Belgorod Region with over 60 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have struck settlements in the Belgorod Region using more than 60 drones and have launched over 15 munitions within the past day, the regional operational headquarters reported via its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod District, the villages of Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, along with the settlements of Bessonovka, Streletskoye, and Tolokonnoye, came under assault from 10 drones, two of which were shot down by air defense systems. A man sustained injuries from a drone strike in Bessonovka. After receiving medical assistance, the victim will continue his treatment as an outpatient. This morning, two civilians were injured in Oktyabrsky," the operational headquarters stated. It added that the injured woman was transported to the regional clinical hospital, while the man was admitted to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attack also hit two private houses, two commercial properties, and an administrative building.

In the Borisov District, the Ukrainian army launched two drones, causing damage to a private house. In the Valuyki District, the forces deployed five drones, and a man was wounded in a drone attack. The operational headquarters confirmed that, after receiving treatment at the Valuyki Central District Hospital, he was discharged for outpatient care.

Settlements in the Volokonovsky District were attacked with eight drones; the assault caused damage to a private house, two commercial properties, and two social facilities, with an additional private house burning down. The Grayvoron District was targeted with 14 drones and eight munitions, which damaged two commercial properties, four private houses, and the facade and windows of two apartments in a multi-unit building.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky District was attacked with 13 drones and nine munitions. A woman died after a drone hit a passenger car, and a man remains in treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The Shebekinsky District was targeted with 12 drones. A woman sustained injuries when a drone struck a vehicle, and she is now receiving treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attack also affected four apartments in a multi-unit building.