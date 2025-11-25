Lavrov says Union State structures’ role in CSTO, CIS, SCO important

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The involvement of the Union State Standing Committee in the participation in the CIS, CSTO and SCO summits is crucial, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus.

"The practice of jointly inviting the heads of the executive structures of the CSTO, the CIS, and the SCO to their summits has continued. I consider it extremely important to involve the Standing Committee of the Union State in such collaboration, provided that the Secretary of State of our union, Sergey Glazyev, who is present here, endorses this idea," the minister said.

Lavrov also noted that in September, the Secretaries General of the CSTO, the CIS, and the SCO approved a roadmap prepared by Russia to develop trilateral cooperation and joint statements marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the establishment of the United Nations.