G20 shows world reluctance to back West on Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The joint declaration of the leaders of the Group of Twenty countries demonstrates the refusal of the global majority to side with the West on the Ukrainian conflict, Dmitry Birichevsky, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"Attention to the Ukrainian conflict was finally blurred this year, when a separate paragraph was not devoted to this situation in Ukraine [in the declaration], and this crisis was listed literally in a single line among others," he told a Valdai Club discussion dedicated to the G20 summit.

"This is not only the success of Russian diplomacy, but also an indicator of where the whole world is heading - no one is aligning with the West."

According to the diplomat, Western countries continued their aggressive rhetoric against Russia at the G20 summit, but there was no situation in which they would have been agreed with or endorsed.

"In fact, their voice is lost among those who want the G20 not to engage in politicization, not to go into some kind of geopolitical divisions, but to use this format to cooperate, where the global economy and global social development require it," Birichevsky said.

The G20 summit was held on November 22-23 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This time, at the initiative of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, changes were made to the course of the event - the joint declaration was adopted not at the end of the summit, but at the beginning. All G20 member states, with the exception of the United States, participated in the summit. The Russian delegation was headed by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy head of the presidential administration.