MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. London fears that the peacekeeping actions of US President Donald Trump may disrupt plans to continue profiting "from the blood of Ukrainian people," said the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

The agency is confident that Britain is seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine to protect its own economy from collapse.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the SVR.

London's plans to discredit Trump

In Britain, plans have been "concocted" to resume "fake dossiers" accusing Trump and his family of alleged ties with Soviet and Russian intelligence services.

Trump's ability to put the British in their place "for attempting to use fabricated and already disproven insinuations" against him is beyond doubt.

Britain's profits in the Ukrainian conflict

London fears that plans "to continue profiting from the blood of Ukrainian people" may be disrupted by Trump's peacekeeping activities: "The British have prepared a "fallback option."

The proceeds from the conflict in Ukraine are "saving the British economy from bankruptcy," which is why London is seeking its continuation.

Britain plans to increase the supply of UAVs to Ukraine at the expense of Europe: "BAE Systems and Thales UK are now securing multi-billion contracts for the manufacturing of military goods in the interests of Kiev. It is planned to increase the supply of UAVs to Ukraine funded by EU member states. The expected income exceeds six billion dollars."