Russia has no updated version of US plan on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received the amended version of the US plan on Ukraine, which, according to a media report, was reduced from 28 points to 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No," he replied when asked if Russia had received the updated plan at least unofficially. "We have no idea what is there," the spokesman pointed out.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin understands that Washington and Kiev are now engaged in talks, and that now the initial text "is being amended." We understand that the text published earlier is being amended. The text that we unofficially obtained earlier has undergone changes by now," he added.

"At some point, when the time is right, we will engage in contacts with the Americans and officially receive the information," Peskov concluded.