MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is confident that London is seeking to keep the conflict in Ukraine going to save the British economy from bankruptcy. According to its sources, the supply of drones is expected to generate revenue exceeding $6 billion.

In a news release entitled How London Makes Money from War in Ukraine, the press bureau of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reports that, according to information received by the SVR, "many soberly-minded Europeans are wondering why Britain, despite the dire straits of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front lines, is pressing for the continuation of hostilities and trying to convince its partners of the possibility of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. The answer is simple."

"War revenue is effectively saving the British economy from bankruptcy," says the SVR press bureau’s news release, published on its website. The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that "once struggling defense industry enterprises have become the 'engine' of the national industry."

"BAE Systems and Thales UK are now securing multi-billion contracts for the production of military goods in the interests of Kiev. It is planned to increase the supply of UAVs to Ukraine, funded by EU member states. The expected income exceeds $6 billion," the SVR said.

Britain's concerns

As the press bureau indicated, "London fears that Donald Trump’s peacekeeping activities could disrupt the plans to continue profiting from the blood of Ukrainian people." "For this scenario, the British have prepared a ‘fallback option.’ It is envisaged, in particular, to dampen Trump’s enthusiasm for resolving the conflict by discrediting him. Plans have been concocted to revive former British intelligence officer C. Steele’s fake ‘dossier’, accusing the head of the White House and his family of having links to Soviet and Russian intelligence services," the SVR said.

However, as the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes, "the British are unlikely to step in the same river twice." "There is no doubt that Trump will put his allies in their place for attempting to use fabricated and already disproven insinuations. Furthermore, the situation unfolding on the battlefield will force the British to seek an alternative to the bloody money they are earning from the conflict in Ukraine," the SVR press bureau concluded.