Russia sees US plan for Ukraine as substantive — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The United States’ plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict can serve as a basis for talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The US framework - Trump’s framework - is currently the only substantive thing," he pointed out. "We believe that it could be a very good basis for talks, and this is what our president has stated," Peskov added.

"We will examine it thoroughly when the time comes," the Russian presidential spokesman noted, adding that the draft plan handed over to Moscow by Washington had not been fully discussed. However, in Peskov’s words, the plan was crafted largely based on the understandings reached at the Russia-US summit in Alaska. "In fact, it is broadly consistent with the spirit of Anchorage," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.