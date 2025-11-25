Kremlin spokesman points to media mayhem around US peace plan

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The situation around Washington's peace plan to resolve the Ukraine crisis is nothing but press chaos, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It’s impossible to comment on every new report in the media now. I would describe the situation as nothing short of media mayhem. Indeed, there have been a lot of conflicting reports and statements," Peskov noted, commenting on statements coming from Ukraine that the United States’ 28-point plan no longer existed in its initial form.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, this is precisely why Moscow avoids megaphone diplomacy, opting to wait for the US to reach out, "preferably, in an official manner."

US peace plan for Ukraine

According to the US plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine would have to cede. In exchange, Kiev would be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas from which Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn. The Axios news website reported, citing a US official, that the line of contact in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be frozen, while Russia would have to relinquish some territories. The Ukrainian army would be substantially reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine and recognizes Russian as an official language. According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of sanctions on Russia.

The delegations of the United States and Ukraine reached consensus on most of the peace plan proposed by Washington at a meeting in Geneva on November 23, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing sources.