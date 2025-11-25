LUGANSK, November 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian military actions over the past week (November 17-23) have led to the deaths of 7 individuals and injuries to 46 others in Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes, Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

During this period, Ukrainian forces launched at least 3,135 munitions striking civilian areas.

"Data meticulously gathered and verified by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy service, which investigates crimes committed by the Kiev regime, indicates that 53 civilians were impacted by Ukrainian shelling last week. Among them, 46 sustained injuries, including 5 minors, while 7 were killed," he elaborated.

Miroshnik further detailed that Ukrainian armed factions discharged a minimum of 3,135 munitions aimed at civilian locations throughout Russian territory. These included 122mm MLRS rockets, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells (some fitted with cluster warheads), mines, and grenades. Additionally, the adversary extensively deployed attack drones and small arms. The ambassador emphasized that the majority of the weaponry used by the Ukrainian armed forces to target civilians was manufactured and supplied by Western nations.