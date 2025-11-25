LUGANSK, November 25. /TASS/. Over the past week, Ukrainian militants sought to intensify long-range strikes on Russian regions using drones and US-made missiles, but those attempts were successfully repelled by Russian air defenses, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, told TASS.

"The Kiev regime attempted to expand the reach of its long-range strikes as much as possible. Civilian facilities inside Russia were targeted with strikes using fixed-wing drones. Air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Voronezh using Western-supplied long-range weapons. Four US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles flying toward the city were destroyed," he reported.

However, an enemy drone attack on Syzran in the Samara Region affected five civilians, of whom three were killed, the diplomat added. Localities in the Belgorod Region have been coming under attack involving up to 90 drones daily, with most drone-related incidents recorded in the Valuiki, Krasnaya Yaruga, Shebekino, and Graivoron municipalities, he specified. Ukrainian drone operators directly targeted civilians. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, Ukrainian terrorists struck a civilian car with a family inside. The man and his wife were killed on the spot, while their four-year-old son has been hospitalized with wounds.