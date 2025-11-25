MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that she believes US President Donald Trump is sincere in his intentions to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"I believe <…> that agreements on Ukraine are possible, and I believe in the sincerity of Trump’s intentions. I believe that he wants to end this conflict. Our president met with Mr. Trump in Alaska. They have reached an understanding on how to end this conflict. And we didn’t deviate from the agreed-upon approaches, not in the slightest," she said in an interview with MK.

According to the top senator, the Europeans are trying to tie Trump’s hands because they don’t want peace and are harboring the illusion that Russia can be defeated on the battlefield.

Matviyenko also noted that, as soon as there are signs of a settlement, the Europeans get together and torpedo the peace efforts.