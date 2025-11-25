Ukrainian attack damages four apartment buildings, 12 private houses in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 25. /TASS/. A number of social facilities, four apartment buildings, and 12 private houses suffered damage in an attack on Russia’s southern Rostov Region last night, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"According to emergency services, a paint shop, a warehouse, a number of social facilities, four apartment buildings, 12 private houses, and four cars were damaged as of 7 a.m. More information will follow," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Svetlana Kambulova, mayor of the city of Taganrog, said that a massive drone attack had damaged two apartment buildings, a private house, the Mechanical College, two industrial facilities, and a kindergarten.