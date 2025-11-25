IN BRIEF: What is known about large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s southern regions. According to the latest reports, three people were killed and ten were injured in the Rostov Region and six in the Krasnodar Region as a result of the attack.

Novorossiysk and Taganrog were hit the hardest. According to the Defense Ministry, air defenses shot down a total of 249 drones over Russian regions and the Black and Azov Seas over the past night.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack and its consequences.

Scale of the attack

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses shot down 249 drones over the country's regions.

- Of these, 116 were downed over the Black Sea, 76 over the Krasnodar Region, 23 over Crimea, 16 over the Rostov Region, seven over the Bryansk Region, four each over the Kursk Region and the Sea of Azov, two over the Belgorod Region, and one over the Lipetsk Region.

Consequences

- Governor Yury Slyusar reported that three people were killed in the Rostov Region. One person died in Taganrog, and two more died from their injuries in hospitals. Ten Taganrog and Neklinovsky district residents were injured.

- According to Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova, two apartment buildings, a private house, a college, two industrial facilities, and a kindergarten were damaged in the city. In addition, according to Slyusar, a warehouse caught fire.

- The governor also reported that a private residence caught fire in the village of Petrusino. In Veselo-Voznesenka, a pipe on an external gas pipeline near a home was damaged.

- In the Krasnodar Region, six people were injured and at least 20 houses were damaged, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

- In Novorossiysk, seven apartment buildings and at least seven private houses were damaged. Four people were injured. According to city head Andrey Kravchenko, they were hospitalized.

- Kondratyev also said that a fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building in Tuapse, but it was quickly contained. District head Sergey Boiko specified on his Telegram channel that the fire covered 100 square meters. A security guard at a nearby facility suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

- According to the regional operational headquarters, one person suffered a leg injury in the village of Kabardinka in Gelendzhik, but his life is not in danger. Two private houses were damaged.

Airport restrictions

- During the night, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) imposed restrictions on the operation of airports in Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, and Sochi.

- These restrictions were later lifted.