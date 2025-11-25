Russian, Belarusian foreign ministers to discuss bilateral, international issues

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov will review issues related to the Union State, other matters of bilateral relations, and international affairs at a joint meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministry collegiums. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, such meetings serve as an effective mechanism for synchronizing efforts on the international stage.

The sides will summarize interim results of the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting, as well as the Program of Coordinated Actions in the Foreign Policy Sphere of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State for 2024-2026. The agenda includes the joint use of diplomatic instruments, efforts to promote traditional values, and the preservation of historical memory.

In addition, the ministers will exchange views on future cooperation with friendly states and associations, as well as on shaping relations with countries governed by unfriendly regimes and with unfriendly organizations, including measures to counter their sanctions and legal aggression.