MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Oreshnik missile, the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle, and the Burevestnik missile will ensure Russia's security for years to come, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"We have the means to respond to modern challenges. We can respond harshly and seriously. The emergence of our state-of-the-art weapons – the Oreshnik, the Poseidon, and the Burevestnik – ensures the security of Russia and its people for many years to come. Imagine what would have happened if, from his first day in office, our president had not been concerned with strengthening security," she said in an interview with MK.

Today's Russia is also not afraid of any sanctions packages, she noted. The country is "monolithic from within:" it has a strong government, a developed economy with a stable financial system, the best army in the world, and a powerful military-industrial complex, Matviyenko added.