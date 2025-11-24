Air defenses destroy 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in six hours — top brass

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over Russian regions and the Black Sea within a six-hour period late on Monday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on November 24, alert air defense forces destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 14 UAVs over the Moscow Region with eight UAVs bound straight to hit Moscow, 10 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, nine in the airspace over the Black Sea, three UAVs over the Bryansk Region, three UAVs over the Kaluga Region and one UAV over the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.