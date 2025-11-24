Russia calls on OPCW to create formal list of riot control agents

THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has repeatedly called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to draw up a formal list of toxic substances classified as riot control agents, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky said.

"Russia has repeatedly called for taking measures to draw up a list of 17 toxic chemicals classified as riot control agents and once again urges for addressing this matter," he said at the 30th annual conference of the OPCW member countries.

Lysogorsky recalled that some countries practice "specific" national approaches to listing chemicals categorized as riot control agents. Thus, according to the OPCW Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), only 17 out of 59 chemical substances recognized as riot control agents by the OPCW members comply with safety standards. The other 42 chemicals are toxic and their use as riot control agents may lead to death, he stressed.

The 30th annual conference of OPCW member nations is taking place in The Hague from November 24 through 28.