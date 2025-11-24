Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 for state visit, CSTO summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced to journalists.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, the state visit of the Russian president to the Kyrgyz Republic begins. This visit is organized, naturally, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, and will last for two days," the Kremlin aide stated. He specified that the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is scheduled for November 27 in Bishkek.

Upon arrival in Bishkek on November 25, President Putin will be greeted by President Japarov, lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame and hold an informal one-on-one meeting. The following day features an official welcoming ceremony and expanded Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations covering political, trade, economic, energy and humanitarian cooperation. The high-level Russian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, seven ministers (Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Mikhail Degtyarev, Mikhail Murashko, Andrey Nikitin, Maxim Reshetnikov, Valery Falkov and Sergey Tsivilev), Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Education Andrey Korneev, representatives of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and Rosatom, in addition to business representatives including Roman Abramovich, Pyotr Fradkov (Promsvyazbank) and Mikhail Volkov (Russian Post), as well as administrative representatives such as Ushakov himself, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin.