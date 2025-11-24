No plans to discuss 'peace plan' with US delegation this week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. No Russia-US talks on Washington’s plan to end the Ukraine conflict are scheduled to take place this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"No, not yet," he said in response to a question on the matter.

Earlier, the US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point "peace plan." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as the most productive so far since the beginning of the conflict. Ukrainian media outlets reported that Washington and Kiev had managed to reach consensus on the majority of the plan’s provisions. Rubio noted that the US had agreed to put issues related to Ukraine’s European integration and NATO accession on a separate track.

According to Western media reports, the initial version of the US "peace plan" suggested that Ukraine should abandon plans to join NATO, and the bloc should promise not to integrate Kiev into its area of operation. The plan stipulated Washington would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, Ukrainian troops would withdraw from the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukraine would recognize Russian as an official language, the Ukrainian army would be reduced, and sanctions on Russia would be lifted. EU leaders opposed these provisions and started working on counter-proposals.

Meanwhile, a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll visited Kiev. Western media reported that Driscoll and a group of US generals intend to travel to Moscow in the near future.