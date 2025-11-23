Seventy-five Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russian regions over night

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over the past night, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"During the past night air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed 75 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: thirty-six UAVs over the Black Sea, ten UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, nine UAVs in the Bryansk Region, seven UAVs in the Voronezh Region, four UAVs in the Krasnodar Region, three UAVs in the Smolensk Region, two UAVs over the territory of each of the Moscow Region and the Belgorod Region, and one UAV in each of Kaluga and Ryazan Regions," the ministry said.