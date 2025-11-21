No one discussed 28-point settlement plan with Russia in detail — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The United States has not discussed its 28-point plan for a settlement in Ukraine in detail with Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"No, we haven't received anything officially. We see some innovations. But officially, we haven't received anything. And there hasn't been any substantive discussion of these items," he said when asked by reporters whether Russia had participated in the development of these initiatives.

According to the American plan, details of which have been leaked to Western media, the United States and other countries will be required to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine will be forced to cede. In exchange, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone is expected to be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops are withdrawn. According to Axios, citing an unnamed American official, the line of engagement between the parties to the conflict in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be frozen, and Russia will be forced to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned in the country, and Russian will become the official language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also calls for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.