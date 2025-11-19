Kremlin dismisses Warsaw’s railway sabotage allegations as groundless

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Poland tends to accuse Russia of any problem, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as he rejected Warsaw’s railway sabotage allegations as groundless.

When asked to comment on how Moscow reacts to Warsaw’s allegations that the Ukrainians implicated in the sabotage had links to the Russian special services, Peskov said: "Just like we do to any Russophobic manifestations and the tendency to attribute any problem exclusively to Russia." These accusations have always been totally groundless, he added.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks in Masovian Voivodeship leading to a border crossing on the border with Ukraine. Traffic was stopped, no one was injured. On November 17, after visiting the scene, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged by an explosion and called the incident sabotage. The prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack.

Later, two Ukrainian citizens were identified as perpetrators of two acts of sabotage on the railway in Poland, Tusk said. According to him, those implicated allegedly had ties with the Russian special services.