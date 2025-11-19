Kremlin spokesman calls Poland’s closure of Russian consulate in Gdansk unreasonable

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Warsaw’s decision to close the last operating Russian Consulate General in Poland is unreasonable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regarding the facility in Gdansk.

"You should ask the officials in Warsaw about the reason for this. But it has nothing to do with common sense," he noted.

The decision to revoke the work permit of the Consulate General was announced today by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky. However, he added that Warsaw is not planning to cut all diplomatic ties with Moscow.

In October 2024 and May 2025, the Polish foreign minister shut down Russia’s consulates general in Poznan and Krakow, citing Moscow’s alleged role in organizing acts of sabotage on Polish soil. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry closed Poland’s consulates general in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Warsaw currently maintains an operating consulate general in the Eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk, along with an embassy with a consulate in Moscow. Besides the recently shuttered Consulate General in Gdansk, Russia still has an operating embassy in Warsaw.