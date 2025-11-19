Construction of NPP in Egypt is going smoothly, power generation will start soon — Putin

MOSCOW/CAIRO, November 19. /TASS/. The construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt has reached a key stage, after which electricity generation will begin in the foreseeable future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremonial installation of the plant's reactor vessel.

"I cordially welcome all participants of this ceremony," the Russian leader addressed the gathering via video link.

"The construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, with Russian participation is going smoothly. In fact, we are entering a key stage of technologically equipping the plant, and in the foreseeable future it will be able to begin generating electricity to meet the needs of the growing Egyptian economy," Putin said.