Putin taking part in installation of reactor vessel at El Dabaa NPP via video link

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin together with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is taking part in the ceremony on the occasion of installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP)

The Russian leader joined the ceremony via videoconference from Moscow.

The nuclear power plant is being built within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement signed by the countries in 2015. The nuclear power plant is expected to consist of four power units with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts.