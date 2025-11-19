Russia to retaliate by reducing Poland's diplomatic presence — MFA

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow will scale back Poland’s diplomatic and consular presence in Russia in retaliation for the closure of the Russian Consulate-General in Gdansk, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, speaking to TASS.

"In response, the Russian side will reduce Poland’s diplomatic and consular missions in Russia," Zakharova stated.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski previously announced the decision to close the last remaining Russian Consulate-General in Poland, located in Gdansk. Additionally, in October 2024 and May 2025, Poland closed the Russian consulates in Poznan and Krakow, citing allegations that Moscow had orchestrated acts of sabotage within Polish territory.

In turn, Russia responded by closing the Polish consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Currently, Poland maintains a single consulate in Irkutsk, alongside its embassy and a consular office in Moscow. Russia, meanwhile, continues to operate its embassy in Warsaw and previously maintained a consulate-general in Gdansk.