West lacks will to work on treaty to prevent arms in outer space — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The West is creating excuses to avoid working on the draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, initiated by Russia and China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center think tank’s website.

"As for the Russian-Chinese draft treaty, which was updated several years ago, I can tell you the following. Throughout all these years there has been no willingness to profoundly engage in this issue. Instead, all the actions were focused on inventing reasons for its rejection. Furthermore, since 2022 the European Union group has abandoned substantive dialogue with us. Now this group engages solely in preaching, trying to impose what it calls geopolitical pedagogy upon us," the senior diplomat said.

Ryabkov mentioned that the West refuses to discuss the Treaty due to the lack of a prevention mechanism. However, the deputy foreign minister explained that this is not an inherent flaw of the Russian-Chinese draft but "a calculated move aimed at encouraging opponents to enter discussions."

"We often tell our opponents that if they had been truly serious about this issue, particularly given their deep commitment to transparency, inspections and verification, they could have drafted a viable text at least within 2 months. Then we could have started to discuss its merits and drawbacks. Besides, these opponents, who claim to be so disadvantaged without a verification mechanism, possess such sophisticated national space surveillance capabilities that they are capable of detecting a tennis-ball-sized object, including its launch location, trajectory and orbital position," the senior diplomat added.

"Therefore, this is nothing more than lip service, nothing more than just an excuse, especially for those unfamiliar with the issue. Our opponents often state that the Russians have allegedly come up with something dubious," he noted.

Ryabkov added that the draft treaty is hindered solely by the lack of political will among its opponents. "They lack it due to the fact that any such agreement would hinder their efforts to weaponize outer space, to secure their perceived undeniable advantages in outer space. Simultaneously, nothing stops them from attaching geopolitical labels to their adversaries, accusing them of whatever they please," the deputy foreign minister concluded.